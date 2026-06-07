Heartwarming Moment! Young Fan Spotted With Rishabh Pant's Hat And Gloves During IND vs AFG Test Match | Video

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A heartwarming moment involving Rishabh Pant became a talking point during the ongoing Test match between India and Afghanistan, as a young fan in the stands was spotted with what appeared to be the wicketkeeper-batter's hat and inner gloves.

While Pant was not seen personally handing over the items, cameras captured the youngster proudly displaying the memorabilia, instantly drawing attention from spectators and fans online. The child appeared delighted as he showed off the prized possessions during the match.

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The moment quickly gained traction on social media, with cricket fans sharing clips and images of the youngster. Many praised the gesture associated with Pant, while others simply enjoyed seeing the excitement and joy on the young fan's face.

Pant remains one of the most popular cricketers among younger supporters thanks to his fearless batting, energetic wicketkeeping, and engaging personality. As a result, any interaction or connection involving the Indian star often generates significant interest among fans.

Although the exact circumstances of how the youngster received the hat and gloves were not shown, the scene provided one of the feel-good moments of the match. Amid the intense action between India and Afghanistan, the smiling fan's reaction offered a reminder of the special bond that exists between cricketers and their supporters.