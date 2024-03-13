'Amitabh Bachchan Suggested This Name Of Majhi Mumbai': ISPL 2024 Team Co-Owner Neeti Agarwal Tells FPJ

Majhi Mumbai is co-owned by the Bachchan family and Neeti Agarwal. |

The emergence of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is yet another amalgamation of Cricket and Entertainment, evidenced by the involvement of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Sachin Tendulkar, Ram Charan, Ravi Shastri, Akshay Kumar, Suriya, and many more. Majhi Mumbai has certainly lived up to the hype, becoming the first team to reach the tournament's semi-finals. Co-owner of Majhi Mumbai, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Neeti Agrawal remains thrilled to be associated with the Bachachans and by the entertainment the tournament has unleashed.

During an interaction with FPJ after Mumbai's close defeat to the Bangalore Strikers on Tuesday, Neeti Agarwal said both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan have taken keen interest in this event.

"They are taking a lot of interest in this. They are also giving their ideas and you must be happy to know that Mr. Amitabh Bachchan has only suggested this name of Majhi Mumbai. He is so much involved, he has given us the anthem too that he sung for us – it’s fabulous. You can see Abhishek Bachchan has also been coming and attending the matches. By this, you can see how much they are interested and taking part in this."

"The number of spectators are increasing day by day" - Neeti Agarwal

Reflecting on the vibe of the tournament, Neeti Agarwal stated that the reception has been fantastic and that the spectators are not only interested in Mumbai games, but coming to watch all the other matches.

"We are loving the tournament and the matches. You can see how it is so exciting and the people are watching. The number of spectators are increasing day by day. So, you can see how it is becoming popular. What we have seen is that people with us are seeing all the games and not only the Majhi Mumbai matches. Bangalore, Kolkata, Srinagar, all the matches. They are watching on TV and enjoying the matches."

When asked Majhi Mumbai coach Karunakar Madhava Kotian whether any of these players have the potential to play at the international level, he stated:

“There’s already a player in our team named Vijay Pawale, he has played at the highest level for Maharashtra. Karan Ambala has played U16 and U19 before coming here. There is plenty of talent already and they can play at the top level if performed consistently 101%."