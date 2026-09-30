Amir Jangoo Performs 'Sajda' After Smashing Hundred In IND vs WI 2nd ODI At Guwahati; Watch VIDEO | X

Guwahati, September 30: Left-handed West Indies batsman Amir Jangoo performed Sajda on the ground after completing his century against India in the second ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday. The broadcasting cameras caught Amir thanking God after celebrating his century in the crucial game of the 3-match ODI series. India are 1-0 ahead in the series and West Indies will be looking to level the series with the win in the second ODI.

Jangoo smashed hundred in just 70 balls and quickly went to down on the ground in a gesture of gratitude after his memorable batting performance. Jangoo's hundred is the second fastest by a West Indian against India.

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What Is Sajda?

Sajda or Sujood is a form of prostration in Islam and it is generally performed as an expression of thankfulness to Allah (God) after experiencing a moment of joy, success or relief. The gesture is also seen in sports, particularly among Muslim athletes celebrating important personal or team achievements.

For Jangoo, the moment came after a superb batting display against India. The left-hander shifted gears after reaching his half-century and raced to his hundred in just 70 balls after completing his fifty in 43 balls. He hit boundaries regularly and kept the Indian bowlers under pressure as West Indies managed to cross 400 runs in their first innings.

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His hundred is also historic as West Indies became only the second team in ODI history to smash three centuries against India in a single innings. Earlier, South Africa managed to achieve the feat in 2015 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.