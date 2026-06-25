'Amazingly Talented Family': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Younger Brother Aashirwad Smashes Another Century in Local Cricket

Cricket talent appears to run in the Suryavanshi family. After making headlines with his exploits on the cricket field, young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi's younger brother, Aashirwad Suryavanshi, has now grabbed attention with another remarkable batting performance in a local match.

The 10-year-old prodigy played a sensational innings of 168 runs off just 119 balls while representing Rishabh 11 in a local match against Vaishali 1 in Samastipur.

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Aashirwad's knock was studded with 19 fours and six towering sixes, showcasing his exceptional stroke-making ability at such a young age. His explosive innings played a crucial role in helping Rishabh 11 secure a comfortable victory over Vaishali 1. Aashirwad later shared highlights of his memorable knock through an Instagram Story on Wednesday, drawing praise from cricket enthusiasts and well-wishers.

This is not the first time the youngster has impressed with the bat. Earlier this month, while playing for Tajpur Cricket Academy in a local practice match in Samastipur, Aashirwad scored an impressive 103 runs off 87 deliveries, underlining his consistency and growing reputation as one of the region's most promising young cricketers.

Aashirwad belongs to a cricket-loving family. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has already earned recognition for his performances, has two brothers — elder brother Ujjwal Suryavanshi and younger brother Aashirwad Suryavanshi.

With back-to-back centuries and a fearless batting approach, Aashirwad is quickly making a name for himself in local cricket circles. His latest innings has further strengthened the belief that another talented Suryavanshi could be on the path to a bright future in the sport.