'Amazing Platform': Arjun Tendulkar After MCA Launches T20 Mumbai League And Inaugural Women's League

Arjun Tendulkar | Photo: Twitter Image

Mumbai: Former Mumbai Indians player Arjun Tendulkar praised the role of the newly launched Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai League and the inaugural Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai Women's League as platforms for players to showcase their talent and enjoy the game.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and co-sponsor 31 Labels hosted the Grand Season Launch of the Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai League 2026 and the inaugural Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai Women's League on Saturday.

The event was attended by MCA President Ajinkya Naik and League Governing Council Chairman Rajdip Gupta, along with star captains of the teams, MCA office bearers, Apex Council members, League Governing Council members, and team operators.

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Speaking at the Grand Season Launch event, ArjunTendulkar told reporters, "It's just an amazing platform for everyone to express themselves and enjoy the game. For girls, it is a good platform for them to express themselves and just enjoy the game and play fearlessly."

Speaking at the Launch event, MCA President Ajinkya Naik told reporters about the initiative to launch the T20 League. "I think the main purpose is to give a platform to men and women cricketers, and this will help Mumbai cricketers perform well. It's a new beginning for them in their career."

Addressing how the league can serve as a pathway to bigger stages like the IPL and the Indian national team, Naik added, "See, our main intention is to find good players for the Mumbai team, right? And if they perform well in BCCI tournaments, for sure they will make a way in the Indian team as well as the IPL."

The women's league marks a historic first for MCA, which Naik highlighted as a progressive move.

"We are happy that we are launching the women's T20. We are the only association in India that started women's club cricket. 55 clubs are participating in MCA now, and this is the new initiative, like the new age thing what we have to do. And our Apex Council and Governing Council, Rajdeep Gupta, the chairman, we made sure that we implemented this league so that it's a great platform for the cricketers," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)