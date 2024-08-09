'Always Believed in Arshad Nadeem's Potential': Ahmed Shahzad Announces Cash Reward Of PKR 10 Lakh To Pakistani Javelin Throw Gold Medalist At Paris Olympics; VIDEO

Former Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shahzad announced cash reward for country's javelin throw star Arshad Nadeem following his historic gold medal win at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday, August 9.

Nadeem scripted history by becoming the first ever Individual Olympic Gold medalist from Pakistan and the country's first medal since the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. The 27-year-old secured his maiden Olympic medal with Gold with an Olympic record of 92.97m in his second attempt.

Arshad Nadeem's Indian counterpart and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal with the best throw of 89.45 in the second attempt of the javelin throw final. Arshad Nadeem was the only medal hope for Pakistan and he managed to earn the country's first ever individual gold medal.

Since Arshad Nadeem scripted a historic feat, Ahmed Shahzad decided to give a cash reward of PKR 10 Lakh to Pakistani javelin throw star. Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Shahzad stated that he has always had the faith in Nadeem's potential while announcing the cash reward. He also said that Arshad Nadeem fulfilled his promise of winning an Olympic gold medal.

"Well done #ArshadNadeem. Ahmad Shahzad Foundation & Reportage Group are happy to announce another Rs 1 Million Prize for our Olympian Hero. I always believed in Arshad Nadeem's Potential! He's our proud Champ 🇵🇰 Remember to Always believe in your Dreams, They'll come to Reality with Hard work & Dedication!" Ahmed Shahzad wrote on X.