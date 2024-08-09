'Classless & Clueless': Pakistanis Slam PM Shehbaz Sharif For Posting Old Photo On X Of Presenting Arshad Nadeem With PKR 1M Cheque

Arshad Nadeem with Pakistan Prime Minister. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been criticised for his message to hail Arshad Nadeem following the javelin thrower's historic gold in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Sharif's criticism comes due to posting a picture with Nadeem of him presenting the athlete with a cheque of 10 lakh, with the netizens accusing him of flaunting.

Nadeem stunned one and all as he scaled his best throw of 92.97 meters in the men's javelin throw final that started on August 8 (Thursday). The 27-year-old scaled a world-record throw of 92.97 meters, leaving behind defending champion and his Indian counterpart Neeraj Chopra, whose best was 89.45 meters. It is also Pakistan's first gold in Athletics in Olympics.

Bravo Arshad 👏🏻

History made!

Pakistan’s 🇵🇰 first Olympic men’s javelin champion, Arshad Nadeem @ArshadOlympian1 brings home a historic #gold medal at #Paris2024 ! You've made the whole nation proud young man. pic.twitter.com/zRkG3RC3ND — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 8, 2024

Taking to X, Sharif wrote along with posting a picture of Arshad and himself with the athlete:

"Bravo Arshad History made! Pakistan’s first Olympic men’s javelin champion, Arshad Nadeem @ArshadOlympian1 brings home a historic #gold medal at #Paris2024 ! You've made the whole nation proud young man."

Here's how the netizens have reacted to Pakistan Prime Minister's post on X:

