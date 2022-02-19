All you need to know about an International Olympic Committee Session: How did India win right to Host it, Its Significance and History

What is an IOC Session

The Session is the general meeting of the Members of the IOC. It is the IOC’s supreme organ, and its decisions are final. An ordinary Session is held once a year, while Extraordinary Sessions may be convened by the President or upon the written request of at least one-third of the Members.

What happens at the Session?

It discusses and decides on the key activities of the global Olympics movement including adoption or amendment of the Olympic Charter, election of IOC members and office bearers and election of the host city of Olympics.

Was it held in India before?

India last hosted the session in 1983. The session was held in New Delhi.

How did India win the right to host the 2023 session?

Mumbai received a historic 99% of the votes in favour of its bid from the delegates participating in the process, with 75 members endorsing its candidature in the session held at Beijing.

Where will it be held?

The session will be hosted at the state-of-the-art, brand new Jio World Convention Centre.

Who is instrumental in getting the Session to India?

Nita Ambani, the Indian representative on the committee. She is also the first woman to be elected as an IOC member from India.

A short history lesson...

The first IOC session was held in Paris in 1894. Two major activities happened in that session: Athens of Greece was selected as the host for the Games of the I Olympiad and Paris of France was selected as the host for the Games of the II Olympiad.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 02:33 PM IST