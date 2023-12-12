 All Turkish Leagues Suspended After Club President Punches Referee On Face
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAll Turkish Leagues Suspended After Club President Punches Referee On Face

All Turkish Leagues Suspended After Club President Punches Referee On Face

The Turkish Football Federation has suspended all Turkish Leagues after club president punches referee on the face following Lig game.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Club President punches referee. | (Credits: Twitter)

With MKE Ankaragücü's President Faruk Koca punching the referee right on the face following the Super Lig home fixture against Rizespor, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has suspended all the leagues effective immediately. The TFF took to its official Twitter handle and put out a lengthy statement to announce the same.

The infamous incident occurred during the Super Lig fixture between Ankaragucu and Rizespor as Koca invaded the football pitch after the final whistle blew to hit Halil Umut Meler, the referee. Ankaragucu fans also invaded the field and Meler was hurt again. He was able to make out of the field with the help of the police officials.

Turkish President takes strong stance against violence:

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken a strong stance against violence, stating that it is strictly prohibited in sports in their country. He tweeted the below on X:

"Sport means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence. We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports."

Notably, the 37-year-old Meler has been a FIFA referee since 2017 and took charge of the Lazio's group-stage fixtures on November 28th with Celtic. Ankaragucu are languishing 11th in the standings, three spots below Rizespor on 22 points after 15 games.

Read Also
PHOTO: Salman Khan Indulges In Fun Chat With Cristiano Ronaldo In Riyadh After Fans Claimed...
article-image
Read Also
AFC Champions League: Mumbai FC vs Neymar-Led Al-Hilal Match Shifted To DY Patil Stadium In Pune
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

All Turkish Leagues Suspended After Club President Punches Referee On Face

All Turkish Leagues Suspended After Club President Punches Referee On Face

PAK vs AUS 2023: MCG To Offer Fans Free Heart Tests During First 4 Days Of Boxing Day Test To Honour...

PAK vs AUS 2023: MCG To Offer Fans Free Heart Tests During First 4 Days Of Boxing Day Test To Honour...

Inside Photos Of Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Fun-Filled 6th Wedding Anniversary

Inside Photos Of Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Fun-Filled 6th Wedding Anniversary

Virat Kohli Becomes The Most Searched Cricketer Of All Time On Google (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli Becomes The Most Searched Cricketer Of All Time On Google (Watch Video)

This Young Sensation Becomes The Most Searched Cricketer In 2023; Leaves Behind Virat Kohli and...

This Young Sensation Becomes The Most Searched Cricketer In 2023; Leaves Behind Virat Kohli and...