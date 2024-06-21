 'All Rubbish': Sania Mirza's Father Quashes Rumours Of Tennis Star Tying Knot With Cricketer Mohammed Shami
Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 08:48 PM IST
Mohammed Shami and Sania Mirza. | (Credits: Twitter)

Tennis star Sania Mirza has been under the spotlight ever since her separation or divorce from veteran Pakistan cricketer or all-rounder Shoaib Malik. With a morphed picture of Sania Mirza and Mohammed Shami doing rounds on social media and sparking marriage rumours, her father has squashed the rumours of the same strongly.

NDTV quoted Sania's father Imran saying, "This is all rubbish. She has not even met him." The news of the divorce between the couple emerged in January 2024 as Shoaib Malik announced his 3rd marriage with actress Sana Javed on Instagaram. Mirza's sister Anam released a statement which claimed:

"Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eyes. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!"

"At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy." her family further added.

Mohammed Shami separated from Hasin Jahan:

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami and his ex-wife Hasin Jahan had a lengthy legal battle after the latter alleged the right-arm speedster of adultery, match-fixing, and domestic violence in 2018 after they had separated. It prompted the BCCI to keep Shami's central contract in bay. In the process, Hasin also lodged a FIR, but Shami denied all the charges.

The controversy had captured attention in the lead up to the 2023 World Cup on home soil.

