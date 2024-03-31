Photos: Mohammed Shami Cheers For Gujarat Titans In IPL 2024 As He Continues To Recover After Ankle Surgery

By: Aakash Singh | March 31, 2024
Mohammed Shami posted a picture of himself on his official social media handle as he continues to recover after his ankle injury.
With his IPL team Gujarat Titans playing in Ahmedabad against SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday, Shami is keenly the match keenly.
Shami posted a caption, 'Sending the best wishes to our Gujarat Titans good luck'
On March 14th, 2023, Mohammed Shami posted a picture of him coming back from London. He shared the caption, saying, 'Grateful to be back in India after surgery. Feeling stronger and ready to embrace this next chapter. Thank you to everyone for your support and love!'
Mohammed Shami had to undergo an ankle surgery immediately after the 2023 World Cup in India. The right-arm seamer reportedly played with the injury.
Mohammed Shami in a hospital in London.
On March 13th, Shami shared pictures of himself and revealed that it's bee 15 days since his surgery and is looking forward to his next stage of healing.
Mohammed Shami won the purple cap in IPL 2023, picking up 28 wickets in 17 matches at 18.64. However, the Titans lost in the final to the Chennai Super Kings.
Mohammed Shami was also the leading wicket-taker during the 2023 World Cup and was hugely lethal throughout the tournament. He picked up 24 scalps in only 7 matches at 10.70.
