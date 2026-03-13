All India University Armwrestling Championship Launched At Maharana Pratap University, Aligarh; 52 Universities Participate

Officials and athletes at the launch of the All India University Armwrestling Championship at Maharana Pratap University in Aligarh | File Photo

Aligarh, March 12, 2026: In a significant step towards the grassroots development of Armwrestling in India, the All India University (AIU) Armwrestling Championship was officially launched at Maharana Pratap University in Aligarh by the People’s Armwrestling Federation of India (PAFI) under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities.

The tournament marks a historic milestone as Armwrestling has been introduced into the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) for the first time, opening a new pathway for young athletes across the country to take up the sport at the university level.

Dignitaries attend launch ceremony

The launch ceremony was attended by Prof. Naima Khatoon, Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, as the Chief Guest, alongside Parvinn Dabass, Co-Founder of the Pro Panja League, and Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People’s Armwrestling Federation of India (PAFI) and Vice President of the Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF).

The event was also graced by Vijaya Singh, Zila Panchayat Adhyaksh, and Prof. Narendra Bahadur Singh, Vice Chancellor of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University, who attended as Guests of Honour.

52 universities participate in championship

A total of 52 universities from across India participated in the championship, reflecting the growing popularity of Armwrestling among young athletes.

Speaking at the launch, Parvinn Dabass, Co-Founder of the Pro Panja League, said, “Introducing Armwrestling into the Association of Indian Universities is a massive step forward for the sport in India. Universities are where raw talent exists in abundance, and this platform will allow us to discover and nurture the next generation of champions. With structured competitions like this, we can build a strong grassroots ecosystem and give young Armwrestlers the opportunity to grow and compete at the highest level.”

Focus on grassroots development

Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People’s Armwrestling Federation of India (PAFI) and Vice President of the Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF), added, “This championship is a proud moment for the entire Armwrestling community in India. Bringing the sport into universities means that thousands of young athletes will now get the opportunity to try their hand at Armwrestling and pursue it seriously. Grassroots development is the foundation of any sport, and initiatives like this will help identify new talent from across the country and shape the future of Indian Armwrestling.”

Pro Panja League Mega Match draws crowd

Adding to the excitement of the event, fans were also treated to a Pro Panja League Mega Match featuring professional Armwrestlers Abhishek Raghuvanshi and Vishal Choudhary, with Vishal Choudhary securing a dominant 3–1 victory in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

The first honours at the All India University Armwrestling Championship for girls’ left hand were won by Teja P from Calicut University, who is also a Pro Panja League star player representing the Mumbai Muscle team in the league.