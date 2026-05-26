All India Chess Masters Season 4 Round 4: Manya Balani Upsets AGM Rajveer Nahar In Standout Victory At Mumbai Chess Centre

Manya Balani in action during the ongoing All India Chess Masters – Season 4 at Mumbai Chess Centre, Russian House, pedder Road | File Photo

Mumbai, May 24, 2026: Round 4 of the All India Chess Masters – Season 4 witnessed several competitive encounters, with Manya Balani (1653) producing an impressive upset victory over higher-rated AGM Rajveer Pinkesh Nahar (1801) at the Mumbai Chess Centre, hosted at the Russian House, Pedder Road, Mumbai.

Playing with the black pieces, Manya adopted a solid kingside fianchetto setup in the opening before the game quickly transformed into an exciting opposite-side castling battle. Both players launched aggressive attacks against each other’s kings, creating sharp tactical complications in the middlegame.

Manya converted her advantage convincingly and secured an impressive victory in just 35 moves.

Top boards witness intense competition

The result stood out among the top-board clashes of the round and highlighted the fearless approach shown by several young players in the tournament.

Top seed Shreyansh Somaiya (1973) continued his flawless campaign with a convincing win over Vihaan Ravi Rao (1725), while Reyaansh Venkat (1906) defeated Ahaan Kataruka (1686) to remain among the leaders.

A closely fought encounter between Aryan Sista (1658) and Kush Ajay Agarwal (1835) ended in a draw after a balanced struggle on the top boards. Meanwhile, Dhruv Muthe (1619) registered an important victory over Mayuresh Parkar (1781) in another notable result.

Continuing his strong form, Om Nilesh Deorukhakar (1726) defeated Adhavan Oswal (1546), while Janhavi Soneji (1792) scored a win against Mohsin Yunus Shaikh (1566).

Emerging talents make their mark

Among other important games, Ekaansh Sharma (1565) defeated Raaghav Agarwal (1660), and Shardul Kadam Aditya (1917) bounced back with a victory over Kritika Ravindra Pustake (1488).

The tournament continues to witness fighting chess and impressive performances from emerging talents across the country, making every round increasingly competitive as the battle for top honours intensifies.

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Top results – Round 4

● Shreyansh Somaiya (1973) 1-0 Vihaan Ravi Rao (1725)

● Reyaansh Venkat (1906) 1-0 Ahaan Kataruka (1686)

● Aryan Sista (1658) ½-½ Kush Ajay Agarwal (1835)

● AGM Rajveer Pinkesh Nahar (1801) 0-1 Manya Balani (1653)

● Mayuresh Parkar (1781) 0-1 Dhruv Muthe (1619)

● Adhavan Oswal (1546) 0-1 Om Nilesh Deorukhakar (1726)

● Yash Kapadi (1854) ½-½ Ashish Jain Tvesha (1576)

● Mohsin Yunus Shaikh (1566) 0-1 Janhavi Soneji (1792)

● Raaghav Agarwal (1660) 0-1 Ekaansh Sharma (1565)

● Kritika Ravindra Pustake (1488) 0-1 Shardul Kadam Aditya (1917)

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