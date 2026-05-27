All India Chess Masters Season 4: Reyaansh Venkat Takes Sole Lead With Sixth Straight Victory

Reyaansh Venkat strengthened his title challenge after defeating top seed Shreyansh Somaiya to emerge as the sole leader in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, May 27: Round 6 of the All India Chess Masters – Season 4 produced exciting battles on the top boards as Reyaansh Venkat (1906) emerged as the sole leader after defeating top seed Shreyansh Somaiya (1973) in a crucial clash at the Mumbai Chess Centre, hosted at the Russian House, Pedder Road, Mumbai.

Playing with the black pieces, Reyaansh handled the opening confidently and gradually equalised before entering a sharp middlegame battle. The game eventually transitioned into a complex rook-and-minor-piece endgame where Reyaansh showed excellent endgame technique and active piece coordination.

His king activity and passed pawns created continuous pressure on White’s position, and after a long strategic battle, Reyaansh converted his advantage accurately to secure a valuable victory and move to a perfect 6/6 score.

Janhavi Soneji moves into joint second place

Another major result came on Board 2, where Janhavi Soneji (1792) defeated in-form Dhruv Muthe (1619) to move into joint second place with 5½ points. Janhavi’s consistent performances throughout the tournament have made her one of the standout performers of the event.

Higher-rated Shardul Kadam Aditya (1917) continued his comeback run with a victory over Ahaan Kataruka (1686), while Gaurang Bhandari (1889) held Vihaan Ravi Rao (1725) to a draw in an important top-board encounter.

A closely fought battle between Yash Kapadi (1854) and Amey Dandekar (1657) ended peacefully, while Kush Ajay Agarwal (1835) defeated Manya Balani (1653) after a competitive struggle.

Former leader AGM Rajveer Pinkesh Nahar (1801) returned to winning ways by defeating Samarth Patkar (1624), and Mayuresh Parkar (1781) scored a valuable win over AIM Aakashkumar Yadav (1602).

Among other notable performances, Pradhyumna Amit Mishra (1498) upset Om Nilesh Deorukhakar (1726), while Neev Nirav Bafna (1521) defeated Sriparameshwaran Iyer (1639) in another important result.

Race for podium spots intensifies

With only two rounds remaining, the battle for podium positions has intensified, promising an exciting finish to one of Mumbai’s strongest classical chess events.

Organised by Mumbai Chess Centre, the All India Chess Masters – Season 4 continues to provide an excellent platform for emerging talents and experienced players competing in FIDE-rated classical chess.

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Top Board Results – Round 6

● Shreyansh Somaiya (1973) [5] 0-1 Reyaansh Venkat (1906) [5]

● Dhruv Muthe (1619) [4½] 0-1 Janhavi Soneji (1792) [4½]

● Shardul Kadam Aditya (1917) [4] 1-0 Ahaan Kataruka (1686) [4]

● Vihaan Ravi Rao (1725) [4] ½-½ Gaurang Bhandari (1889) [4]

● Yash Kapadi (1854) [4] ½-½ Amey Dandekar (1657) [4]

● Manya Balani (1653) [4] 0-1 Kush Ajay Agarwal (1835) [4]

● AGM Rajveer Pinkesh Nahar (1801) [4] 1-0 Samarth Patkar (1624) [4]

● Mayuresh Parkar (1781) [4] 1-0 AIM Aakashkumar Yadav (1602) [4]

● Pradhyumna Amit Mishra (1498) [4] 1-0 Om Nilesh Deorukhakar (1726) [4]

● Sriparameshwaran Iyer (1639) [3½] 0-1 Neev Nirav Bafna (1521) [3½]

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