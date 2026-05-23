All India Chess Masters Season 4 Begins Tomorrow In Mumbai With Top Seeds And 8-Round FIDE Event |

Mumbai: The much-awaited All India Chess Masters – Season 4, Mumbai FIDE Rated Classical Chess Tournament 2026 will commence tomorrow, May 23, at the prestigious Mumbai Chess Centre, hosted at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture, Pedder Road, Mumbai. The tournament will run until May 28 and is expected to witness intense competition from talented players across the country.

Organised by Mumbai Chess Centre, the FIDE-rated classical event features an 8-round Swiss format with a time control of 90 minutes plus a 30-second increment from move one.

The tournament field is headed by top seed Shreyansh Somaiya (1973), followed by Aditya Shardul Kadam (1917), Reyaansh Venkat (1906), Gaurang Bhandari (1889), and Yash Kapadi (1854), promising a highly competitive battle for top honours.

The championship has attracted a strong mix of experienced rated players, rising young talents, and emerging chess stars from different states, reflecting the growing popularity of competitive chess in India.

Tournament Director Durga Nagesh Guttula said:

“The All India Chess Masters series continues to provide a strong professional platform for young and aspiring chess players to compete in a FIDE-rated environment. We are excited to welcome participants from across India and look forward to six days of high-quality chess at Mumbai Chess Centre.”