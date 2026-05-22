'Is He Chucking?': Kavya Maran's Reaction After Krunal Pandya Bowls Bouncer During SRH Vs RCB Clash Goes Viral | VIDEO

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran grabbed attention once again during her team's game against RCB in Hyderabad. As Krunal delivered a bouncer, Maran was seen turning towards those seated alongside her, including Venkatesh Daggubati, with a puzzled expression. She then appeared to ask, "Is he chucking?" while repeating a bowling action with her hands.

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Those around her appeared engaged in the conversation as Maran continued her animated gesture while following the action on the field.

The moment quickly became a talking point online, with fans sharing clips and reactions across social media platforms. While the match itself delivered plenty of drama, Maran's spontaneous reaction from the stands also ended up grabbing attention during the contest.