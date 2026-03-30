All India Chess Masters Season 3: Shreyansh Somaiya, Palaash Mapara Register Third Straight Wins

Shreyansh Somaiya (3 points) showed his tactical skills to register his third consecutive win | File Photo

Mumbai, March 30: Shreyansh Somaiya (3 points) showed his tactical skills to register his third consecutive win at the end of the third round of the All India Chess Masters (Season 3).

On the top board, Somaiya once again played with black pieces, and he managed to outwit Atharva Polekar (2 points) at the end of the third round at the Mumbai Chess Centre, Pedder Road, on Monday.

Top board and key matches

On the fifth board, Palaash Mapara (3 points) maintained his all-win record. Mapara, also playing with the black pieces, defeated Preyas Waghmare (2 points).

AFM Sohum Pawar (3 points) also recorded his third successive victory as he prevailed over Anish S Kashyap (2 points) to collect his third point.

Also Watch:

Read Also All India Chess Masters 2025: Arvind Iyer Crowned Season 2 Champion

Round 2 results (top 10)

Results – round-2 (top-10): Atharva Polekar (2) lost to Shreyansh Somaiya (3) – 0-1;

Tanuj Dayal (2.5) drew with AIM Aakashkumar Yadav (2.5) – 0.5-0.5;

Deepak Soni (2) lost to Aashvi Ankit Agarwal (3) – 0-1;

AFM Sohum Pawar (3) beat Anish S Kashyap (2) – 1-0;

Preyas Waghmare (2) lost to Palaash Mapara (3) – 0-1;

Tisyaa Apurva Patt (2) lost to Pratik Yadnik (3) – 0-1;

Ishan Jathan (2) lost to AGM Rajveer Nahar (3) – 0-1;

Mehul Tandel (2) lost to Anirudh Anand Iyer (3) – 0-1;

Ahaan Kataruka (3) beat Abhijay Barua (2) – 1-0;

Borse, Pankaj (2.5) drew with AFM Omkar Vishwas Gaikwad (2.5) – 0.5-0.5.