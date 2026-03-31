All India Chess Masters Season 3: Palaash Mapara Secures Fourth Straight Win, Leads Field After Round 4

Palaash Mapara is all concentration before making his move | File Photo

Mumbai, March 31: Putting up a solid, calculated performance, Palaash Mapara (4 points), playing white pieces, cleverly defeated Dhruv Muthe (3 points) on the third board at the end of the fourth round of the All India Chess Masters (Season 3), played at the Mumbai Chess Centre, Pedder Road on Tuesday.

Top boards see consistent performances

Pratik Yadnik (4 points), also playing with the white pieces, scored his fourth successive win, defeating Aditya Siddharth (3 points) on the fourth board.

Amey Dandekar (4 points) was another successful winner, registering his fourth win as he overcame Viraj Rathi (3 points) on the seventh board.

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Round 4 results (top 10)

Results - round 4 (top 10): Shreyansh Somaiya (3.5) drew with Shrirang Agharkar (3.5) - 0.5-0.5,

Anay Bank (3.5) drew with AFM Sohum Pawar (3.5) - 0.5-0.5,

Palaash Mapara (4) beat Dhruv Muthe (3) - 1-0,

Pratik Yadnik (4) beat Aditya Siddharth (3) - 1-0,

AGM Rajveer Nahar (3.5) drew with Ahaan Kataruka (3.5) - 0.5-0.5,

Aashvi Agarwal (3) lost to Punit Dodhiya (4) - 0-1,

Amey Dandekar (4) beat Viraj Rathi (3) - 1-0,

Anirudhi Anand Iyer (3.5) drew with Tanuj Dayal (2.5) - 0.5-0.5,

Arjun Singh (3) drew with Amogh Bhatavadekar (3) - 0.5-0.5,

Pps Pruthvi (2.5) lost to Mhasane Kailas (3.5) - 0-1;