All India Chess Masters: 1540-Rated Soham Stuns 1917-Rated Shardul In Round 2 Upset

Young talent Soham Sudarshan Sahamate in deep concentration during his upset win in Round 2 at the All India Chess Masters. |

Mumbai, May 24: Young chess player Soham Sudarshan Sahamate (1540) produced one of the most impressive performances of Round 2 at the All India Chess Masters – Season 4 by defeating higher-rated Shardul Kadam Aditya (1917) in a hard-fought classical encounter at the Mumbai Chess Centre, hosted at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture, Pedder Road, Mumbai.

Playing with the white pieces, Soham handled the game confidently from the opening and gradually built pressure in the middlegame through active coordination of his pieces. The game remained balanced for a long duration, but the turning point came during the middlegame transition when Soham seized the initiative and forced his opponent into a difficult defensive position.The youngster maintained excellent composure in the endgame and converted his advantage accurately after an intense 60-move battle.

Soham’s fighting spirit, patience, and maturity at the board reflected the growing strength of emerging young chess talent competing in the event.

Other important Round 2 results included Shreyansh Somaiya (1973) defeating Naina Choksi (1545), while Reyaansh Venkat (1906) overcame Vardaan Agrawal (1540) to remain among the leaders. Gaurang Bhandari (1889) scored against Mayan S Jha (1537), and Kush Ajay Agarwal (1835) defeated Shravya Gavand (1524) in another notable encounter.

A closely contested battle between Yash Kapadi (1854) and Shaurya Patil (1536) ended in a draw, while Raj Ravindra Gaikwad (1487) caused another upset of the round by defeating higher-rated Sanjiv Chaurasia (1715).

Top Table Results – Round 2

Shreyansh Somaiya (1973) 1-0 Naina Choksi (1545)

Soham Sudarshan Sahamate (1540) 1-0 Shardul Kadam Aditya (1917)

Reyaansh Venkat (1906) 1-0 Vardaan Agrawal (1540)

Mayan S Jha (1537) 0-1 Gaurang Bhandari (1889)

Yash Kapadi (1854) ½-½ Shaurya Patil (1536)

Shravya Gavand (1524) 0-1 Kush Ajay Agarwal (1835)

Samar Singh Pragnay (1519) 0-1 Janhavi Soneji (1792)

Mayuresh Parkar (1781) 1-0 Reya Banker (1513)

Tejas Tiwari (1507) 0-1 Arya Amol Bagavatkar (1773)

Sanjiv Chaurasia (1715) 0-1 Raj Ravindra Gaikwad (1487)