All England Badminton Championships: Lakshya Sen moves into semi-finals

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen advanced to the men's singles semi-finals of the All England Championships after his opponent Lu Guang Zu of China gave a walkover on Friday.

The 20-year-old from Almora, who had secured his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January and then claimed a runners-up finish at the German Open last week, will face the winner of the match between Malaysia's sixth seed Lee Zii Jia and Japan's second seed Kento Momota in the Last-4 round.

Fifth seeded Indian pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, however, failed to cross the quarter-final hurdle losing 22-24, 17-21 to Indonesian top seed Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in 47 minutes.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 06:44 PM IST