'All efforts in waste if games cancelled': Mirabai Chanu on Tokyo Olympics 2020

For the last four years, Mirabai has laboured for a successful Olympic outing but all she can think right now is about the fate of the July 24 to August 9 Tokyo Games, which could be postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The number of infected cases in India has also risen to 324 cases while four people have died. The global death toll is above 13,000 with Italy being the most affected country.

"If the Olympics doesn't happen all our efforts for the last four years will all go to waste. I don't want it to cancel, I am praying to god every day. I just wanted a get an Olympic medal for myself," Mirabai told PTI.

Mirabai's maiden Olympic campaign had ended in disappointment as she failed to lift the weight in any of her three attempts in the clean & jerk section.

Calls for postponing the Tokyo Games till the virus is contained is also increasing with several athletes lashing out at the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) advice to continue training at a time when governments across the globe are calling for social-distancing.

However, the two-time Commonwealth Games gold-medalist, who has already sealed an Olympic quota, wants the quadrennial event to go as planned.