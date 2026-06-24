Aliens At FIFA World Cup 2026? Psychic Makes Viral Claim Of UFO Invasion During Brazil Vs Scotland Match |VIDEO

The FIFA World Cup 2026 encounter between Brazil and Scotland is expected to play a crucial role in the race for qualification to the knockout stages. However, ahead of the much-anticipated fixture at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, attention has unexpectedly shifted away from football after a viral prediction by a Brazilian psychic claimed that aliens could invade the match.

Vo Bahiana, a social media personality and self-described psychic with more than 23 million followers, has attracted global attention after sharing an emotional video in which she described dreams of UFOs appearing above the stadium and abducting players and fans.

"I have to tell you that I dreamed again about aliens invading the soccer field in Miami. And I clearly saw the players being carried off by the first ship that arrived," Bahiana said while fighting back tears in the video.

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According to her account, a spacecraft would hover above the stadium before extraterrestrial beings emerge and abduct players and fans. She further claimed that a larger "mothership" would arrive afterwards, taking thousands of people from the venue.

"I saw so much screaming, so much crying, so many tears, suffering," she said. "They are saying that on the 24th, something very bad is about to happen at this game, at this soccer field in Miami."

Bahiana, who has built a substantial online following through predictions related to natural disasters, celebrity deaths and political events, alleged that the extraterrestrials would use giant mechanical-arm-like devices to remove people from the stadium.

The bizarre prediction has generated significant discussion online, with clips of Bahiana's video attracting millions of views across social media. While there is no scientific evidence supporting her claims, the story has gained traction amid renewed public fascination with UFOs and the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

As things stand, football fans can expect the focus to remain firmly on the action on the pitch when Brazil and Scotland meet in Miami. However, Bahiana's extraordinary prediction has ensured that the fixture is attracting attention for reasons far beyond football.