Alexander Zverev Wins First Grand Slam Title With French Open 2026 Triumph | X | Roland Garros

Alexander Zverev finally achieved his long-awaited Grand Slam breakthrough after winning the French Open 2026 title at Roland-Garros on Sunday. The German star defeated Italy's Flavio Cobolli in a thrilling five-set final to lift his first Grand Slam trophy and end years of disappointment on tennis' biggest stage.

The victory was a special moment for Zverev, who had previously lost in three Grand Slam finals. After falling short at the US Open in 2020, the French Open in 2024 and the Australian Open in 2025, the 29-year-old finally got his hands on a major title.

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Cobolli, meanwhile, was hoping to become the first Italian man to win the French Open since 1976. The Italian put up a strong fight and pushed the match to five sets, but Zverev held his nerve in the decisive moments to seal the biggest win of his career.

The title is the 25th of Zverev's professional career and a historic achievement for German tennis. He became the first German man to win the French Open since 1937 and the first German male player to claim a Grand Slam singles title since Boris Becker's Australian Open triumph in 1996.

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Zverev's victory also ended the recent dominance of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at Grand Slam tournaments. The two young stars had won the previous nine major titles between them before Zverev's success in Paris.