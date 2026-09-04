Alexander Zverev Survives Quentin Halys In Grueling Five-Set US Open Thriller To Reach Third Round | Watch | Instagram / Alexander Zverev

New York: Two days after opening his campaign with a marathon four-hour, 53-minute victory, top-seeded Alexander Zverev dug deep once again to defeat Quentin Halys, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 6-3, in another five-setter inside Arthur Ashe Stadium to enter third round of the US Open.

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Zverev, returning to the court after a nearly five-hour match on Tuesday, took his time in finding his rhythm against the Frenchman ranked No. 52 in another late-night thriller, this one clocking in at four hours, 33 minutes.

The German, whose first major championship this year came at Roland Garros, didn’t have his ‘A’ game as he struggled with his usually lethal backhand and serve.

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But Zverev got right for the match’s critical junctures, as he elevated his performance while Halys, just slightly, struggled with the enormity of the moment.

A finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2020, when he fell to Dominic Thiem from two sets up, Zverev is aiming to go one step further this time around. He is competing as the top seed at a major for the first time.

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Up next for the German is 25th seed Alejandro Tabilo, a familiar foe at the American Slam. Zverev defeated the Chilean in the US Open first round last year to improve to 2-0 in their ATP head-to-head series.

Tabilo, who has three titles, cites clay as his favorite surface. At the 2024 Rome semifinals on clay, it was a chore for Zverev as he dropped the first set and prevailed in a tiebreak in the second, en route to a three-set triumph.

Zverev has been on a tear at the majors this season, advancing to the Australian Open semifinals, winning at Roland Garros and advancing to the Wimbledon final. He’s the first male player to reach 20 wins at Grand Slam events this year, running his record to 20-2.

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