Alexander Zverev Breaks Down In Tears After Winning First Grand Slam Title At French Open 2026 | VIDEO | X

Alexander Zverev could not hold back his emotions after winning the French Open 2026 title at Roland-Garros on Sunday. Moments after converting the championship point against Flavio Cobolli, the German tennis star dropped to the clay court, lay flat on his back and covered his face as tears flowed.

The emotional scenes reflected years of hard work, heartbreak and near misses with Zverev finally securing his maiden Grand Slam title after previously losing three major finals. Images and videos of the moment quickly went viral as the world No. 3 celebrated the biggest victory of his career.

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The French Open triumph marked a major milestone for Zverev, who defeated Cobolli in a thrilling five-set final. The German had come close to winning a Grand Slam on several occasions but had fallen short in the US Open 2020, French Open 2024 and Australian Open 2025 finals.

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As soon as the final point was won, Zverev collapsed onto the clay in disbelief. He remained on the court for several moments, overcome with emotion, before getting up to celebrate with his team. The victory ended a long wait for a Grand Slam crown and completed one of the most memorable moments of his career.

The title also made history for German tennis. Zverev became the first German man to win the French Open since 1937 and the first German male player to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Boris Becker's Australian Open success in 1996.

Read Also Alexander Zverev Wins First Grand Slam Title With French Open 2026 Triumph

For Cobolli, the final was still a breakthrough performance despite the defeat. The Italian had been aiming to become the first man from his country to win the French Open since 1976 but ultimately fell short against a determined Zverev, who finally turned his Grand Slam dream into reality.