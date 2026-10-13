Al-Ahli Vs Al-Wasl Clash: Fans Throw Water Bottles At Injured Saleh Abu Al-Shamat As He Leaves On Stretcher; VIDEO | X

In a shocking incident, fans allegedly threw water bottles at Al Ahli winger Saleh Abu Al-Shamat as he was being taken off the pitch on a stretcher during the AFC Champions League Elite clash against Al Wasl. The incident added to the tension surrounding the match between the Saudi Arabian and UAE clubs as the clash witnessed several heated moments.

Fans Misbehave

Abu Al-Shamat was forced to leave the field with an injury around 30 minutes before the end of the match. As he was being taken off on a stretcher cart, water bottles were thrown in his direction.

The incident was caught on camera and the videos are circulating on social media. The incident has also sparked further controversy as questions are being raised over the treatment of an injured player.

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The winger's exit came after an altercation with Al-Wasl player Adrielson Silva. The two exchanged words and gestures before Silva appeared to strike Abu Al-Shamat on the head which left the Al-Ahli player on the ground. The incident led to protests, while the referee did not show a red card to either player involved.

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Tensions High

The match had already been hit by tension before kick-off after reports of Al Wasl supporters jeering during the Saudi national anthem. Tempers later flared during the on-field confrontation which added to the controversy surrounding the clash.

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Another point of criticism was the referee's handling of the altercation. The incidents raised concerns about player safety and crowd behaviour as calls are being raised for the events to be reviewed.

The match was part of the second round of the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite.