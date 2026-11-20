Akshat Slams Double Century To Power Little Stars To Dominant Cricket Victory | Representational Image

Mumbai: Akshat Joshi struck a magnificent unbeaten 209 to power Little Stars English School to an innings-and-116-run victory over Parle Tilak Vidyalaya English School in the second round of the MSSA U-14 Giles Shield Elite Group cricket tournament on Friday.

Joshi hammered 39 boundaries and a six in his 177-ball knock as Little Stars declared at 319/3. Left-arm spinners Adarsh Jaiswar (6/31) and Shubham Jaid (4/44) bundled out Parle Tilak for 80 in the first innings before the side was dismissed for 123 in its second essay.

Rizvi Springfield also registered a commanding innings-and-297-run victory over National English School. Varsheeth Kanhurkar (114 retired not out) and Rajveer Magar (102 not out) struck centuries as Rizvi declared at 373/2. National English managed just 35 and 41 in its two innings.

Rudra Pabale smashed 139 as Anjuman-I-Islam Allana defeated Lakshdham High School by an innings and 186 runs. VK Krishna Menon registered an innings-and-215-run victory over VPMS, with Parth Devlekar (113) and Yug Maskara (100 not out) leading the batting effort.

In other matches, Gaurik Nandanwar scored 167 for IES VN Sule Guruji against RR Education, while Swaraj More produced an impressive all-round performance for General Education Academy, scoring 124 and claiming eight wickets across two innings against Dnyandeep Seva Mandal. Both matches ended in draws.

Ashutosh Pathak (101) and Veer Uchekar (123) scored centuries in the drawn Anjuman Islam Badruddin–Matunga Premier encounter. Swami Vivekanand International and Modern English School also played out a draw.

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