Ajit Agarkar's 3-Year Tenure As Chairman Of Selection Committee Ends, BCCI Thanks Him For His Contribution | AFP

Agarkar’s three-year tenure as chief selector saw India reach the 2023 ODI World Cup final and win major titles across formats

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday thanked Ajit Agarkar for his contribution as chairman of the Men's Selection Committee. Agarkar's tenure as the Chairman of the Selection Committee, which began in July 2023, has now come to an end.

BCCI took to its official social media account and said, "A tenure marked by some truly special moments for Indian cricket — three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and back-to-back Asian Games Gold medals, along with a run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final."

The BCCI also thanked Agarkar and said, "Thank you, Mr Ajit Agarkar, @imAagarkar, for your commitment, conviction and contribution as Chairman of the Men’s Selection Committee. Wishing you the very best for the journey ahead."

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Agarkar took charge of the selection committee on July 4, 2023 and completed his term on October 4, 2026. He decided not to seek an extension.

Agarkar's tenure was marked by several major achievements for Indian cricket. During his time as chief selector, India won the 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy and 2026 T20 World Cup. India also reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The team won the 2023 Asia Cup as well during his tenure.

The BCCI has now started the process of finding Agarkar's replacement and has invited applications for the vacant position. Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha is currently serving as interim chairman of the selection committee. Agarkar leaves the role after a period in which India won three ICC trophies.