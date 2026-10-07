'History Will Be Kinder To You': Gautam Gambhir Pays Emotional Tribute To Outgoing Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar

Gautam Gambhir/X

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir paid a heartfelt tribute to outgoing chief selector Ajit Agarkar, thanking him for his contribution to Indian cricket and highlighting the three ICC trophies won during his tenure.

Agarkar’s tenure as chairman of the BCCI senior men’s selection committee came to an end recently after he took charge in July 2023. During his stint, India reached the 2023 ODI World Cup final and went on to win the 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy and 2026 T20 World Cup.

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Gambhir, who worked closely with Agarkar during his time as India head coach, took to X to share a message for the former India pacer. “Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always.. I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours !!” Gambhir wrote.

The India head coach specifically praised Agarkar’s approach of putting the team ahead of individual considerations. Gambhir’s reference to the three ICC trophies underlined the success achieved by the Indian team during Agarkar’s tenure.

Agarkar’s time as chief selector also featured several major selection decisions and periods of debate around India’s team combinations and player transitions. However, his tenure coincided with a highly successful period in Indian cricket, with the senior men’s side winning three ICC titles.

Gambhir concluded his message by thanking Agarkar for everything and extending his “heartfelt wishes” for his future endeavours. His remark that “History will be kinder to you” stood out as the central message of the tribute as Agarkar’s tenure with the selection committee came to a close.