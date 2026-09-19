Ajit Agarkar Reportedly Told BCCI He Won't Continue As Chief Selector, AGM Leaves Final Call With Office-Bearers | X

Mumbai, September 18: The uncertainty around Ajit Agarkar's future as Indian Cricket team's chief selector has taken another turn after a report claimed that the former India all-rounder had informed the BCCI that he did not want to continue in the role beyond his current term.

According to a report published by Hindustan Times, Agarkar communicated his decision to the BCCI (Thursday) a day before the board's 95th Annual General Meeting. The report said Agarkar had already indicated to BCCI officials in February that they should look for alternatives when his current term ends. His existing contract runs until October 4.

The development comes days after Agarkar missed the BCCI's review meeting in Mumbai on September 3. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had then said that Agarkar was out of station and could not join the meeting online because of connectivity issues. The meeting discussed India's recent performances, player workload and the team's plans for the coming period.

What Happened At BCCI AGM?

The BCCI did not take a final decision on Agarkar's future at Friday's AGM. Instead, the General Body authorised the BCCI office-bearers to take a decision regarding the men's selection committees. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later said that there were still 15 days left in Agarkar's tenure and that a decision would be taken soon.

This means Agarkar's continuation remains officially undecided despite reports that he has told the board that he does not want to seek another term. If he does not continue, the BCCI will have to follow its process of inviting applications, conducting interviews and appointing a new chairman of the selection committee.

Agarkar became chairman of the senior men's selection committee in July 2023. During his tenure, India reached the 2023 ODI World Cup final before winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy. His committee has also been involved in major changes to India's teams across formats.

For now, Agarkar remains the chief selector, but the BCCI has opened the door for a decision on what happens next. With his current term nearing its end, the coming days could determine whether he continues through the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle or makes way for a new chairman.