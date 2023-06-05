 Ajinkya Rahane Birthday Special: Here's A Look At The Indian Cricketer's Career
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAjinkya Rahane Birthday Special: Here's A Look At The Indian Cricketer's Career

Ajinkya Rahane Birthday Special: Here's A Look At The Indian Cricketer's Career

Ajinkya Rahane will turn 35 on Tuesday (6th June), hence, here's a look at the Indian cricketer's decorated career.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Ajinkya Rahane. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane is arguably one of the most respected players in the team today, mainly because of his calming presence and aggressiveness on the field at the same time. Rahane, a right-handed batter was born in a village named Ashwi Khurd in Maharashtra on 6th June, 1988.

Read Also
From Virat Kohli to Ravichandran Ashwin: Team India pose with their WTC final jersey ahead of...
article-image

Rahane plays first-class cricket for Mumbai and made his international debut in 2011, followed by his first Test appearance two years later. Since the retirement of the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, and Rahul Dravid, the 35-year-old has formed the nucleus of the Indian middle-order alongside Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

Although the right-handed batter has featured in over 100 white-ball games for India, he hasn't played one since 2018. Nevertheless, in 82 Tests, he has amassed 4931 runs at 38.52 with 12 centuries and 25 fifties. He also has an enviable captaincy record in red-ball cricket for India, winning four out of six matches and losing none.

Rahane was also the captain during India's emphatic Test series win over Australia in the 2020-21 season as an injury-hit tourists stunned Tim Paine and co. down under. He scored a serene hundred in the second Test of that series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as India completed a remarkable comeback from the shambles of 36 all-out in Adelaide.

Read Also
From Virat Kohli vs Nathan Lyon to Steve Smith vs Ravindra Jadeja: Player battles to watch out for...
article-image

Ajinkya Rahane hopes to continue his IPL form in World Test Championship final:

In an interview with BCCI.tv a few days ago, Rahane said how he plans to play with the same intent that he did in IPL 2023 and doesn't want to think much about the change in formats.

"I just want to start afresh and keep doing whatever I have been doing. “Personally enjoyed playing for CSK as I have been batting well throughout the season, even before IPL. I had a very good domestic season and I felt good. So this comeback was a bit emotional for me. I want to bat with the same mindset and show same intent that I showed before coming here in IPL and Ranji Trophy. I would not like to think about format whether it is T20 or Tests."

Rahane's experience in England will be pivotal to India's chances in the WTC final.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WTC Final: Andy Flower Joins Australian Team As Consultant Ahead Of Summit Clash vs India

WTC Final: Andy Flower Joins Australian Team As Consultant Ahead Of Summit Clash vs India

Protesting Wrestlers Rejoin Government Duties: Here's A Look At Their Jobs In Indian Railways

Protesting Wrestlers Rejoin Government Duties: Here's A Look At Their Jobs In Indian Railways

WTC Final: India Face A Litmus Test Against Australia

WTC Final: India Face A Litmus Test Against Australia

Sakshi Malik Rubbishes Claims Of Withdrawing From Wrestlers Protest Despite Joining Railway Duty

Sakshi Malik Rubbishes Claims Of Withdrawing From Wrestlers Protest Despite Joining Railway Duty

Gujarat Titans Pacer Yash Dayal Apologises After Sharing Controversial 'Love Jihad' Post On...

Gujarat Titans Pacer Yash Dayal Apologises After Sharing Controversial 'Love Jihad' Post On...