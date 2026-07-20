Ajinkya Rahane Joins Imagineear As Sports Ambassador To Reimagine Fan Experiences In India | File photo

London: Having earned admiration throughout his career for his integrity, humility and commitment to excellence, former India captain Ajinkya Rahane is set to bring those values beyond the boundary, joining Imagineear, a global leader in immersive multimedia and experiential storytelling, as its Sports Ambassador for India.

With decades of experience delivering world-class visitor experiences across iconic sporting venues, museums, heritage destinations and cultural institutions around the world, Imagineear combines cutting-edge technology with compelling storytelling to transform the way audiences engage with sport, culture and history. As the company strengthens its presence in India, Rahane will play a key role in helping Imagineear deepen its engagement across the country’s rapidly evolving sports and cultural ecosystem.

Speaking about the announcement, Rahane said: “Imagineear has built an outstanding global reputation, and I’m delighted to help bring that expertise to India as their Sports Ambassador. This partnership is about elevating how fans and audiences engage with Indian sport, and culture more broadly, and I’m excited to see where that journey takes us.”

The partnership marks another significant milestone in Imagineear’s long-term commitment to India, with the company positioning the country at the heart of its broader growth strategy across Asia. By bringing together global expertise in experiential storytelling with India’s unparalleled sporting heritage and cultural richness, Imagineear aims to redefine how fans connect with the moments, people and places that inspire them.

Andrew Nugée, CEO, Imagineear, added: “Imagineear is excited to launch in India, as the anchor of our wider Asian growth strategy, and I am delighted to welcome Ajinkya Rahane as our Sports Ambassador. Over a distinguished career spanning nearly twenty years, he has built an enviable and unmistakable reputation in Indian and world cricket; Imagineear brings decades of experience in world-class experiential solutions. Together, we will work to communicate India’s rich and unique narrative to fans and visitors in a market defined by renewed cultural confidence and continued global cricketing dominance.”