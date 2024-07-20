'Ajeeb Hi Hai Aur Hai Kya Usme?': Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On Rumours Of His Marriage With Sania Mirza; VIDEO

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami finally broke his silence on the rumours of his marriage with former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. Sania divorced former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who married for the second time to Sana Javed.

Sania and Shoaib were having estranged relationship for almost an year before getting divorced to each other. Since former world no.1 doubles player has remained single after divorcing Shoaib Malik, there were rumours that Sania Mirza got married for the second time to Mohammed Shami.

There were images that went viral on social media, claiming Shami and Mirza were about to get married. Sania Mirza's father Imran Mirza rubbished the rumours, saying that both haven't met yet.

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra's Podcast, Mohammed Shami said rumours of his marriage with Sania Mirza was weird and urged people to prevent from spreading lies. He added that memes may provide fun but it can be harmful to someone.

"Ajeeb hi hai aur hai kya usme? zabardasti kiya hai par kya karien? Phone kholo toh apna hi photo dikhta hai. Lekin mai ek hi cheez bolna chahunga - Kisiko nehi kheechna chahiye aisa." Shami said.

Main maanta hu memes aapke mazaak ke liye hai lekin kisi ke life se related hote hai. Toh aapko bari soch samajh kar memes banana chahiye. Aaj aap verified page nehi ho, aapka address nehi hai, known nehi ho toh aap bol sakte ho." he added.

(It is weirdand what is there in it? People forced to make memes, what we can do? When you open the phone, your own photo shows up. But I would like to say just one thing - no one should do such things. I believe memes are for your fun, but they are related to someone's life. So, you should make memes with a lot of thought. Today, you are not a verified page, you don't have an address, so you can say whatever you want.)

Mohammed Shami is also having a troubled marriage with his wife Hasin Jahan, who accused the Indian pacer for domestic violence and extra marital affairs. He has also been accused of match-fixing by his estranged wife, which led BCCI to withheld Shami's national contract. However, Mohammed Shami was cleared of all the corruption charges by BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit and the board reinstated him into national contract.