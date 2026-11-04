‘Aim At The Stumps’: Gurnoor Brar And Blair Tickner’s Hilarious On-Field Banter During IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Goes Viral | VIDEO

Gurnoor Brar And Blair Tickner’s Hilarious On-Field Banter During IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Goes Viral |

Gurnoor Brar and Blair Tickner shared a light-hearted exchange during the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, producing one of the more entertaining moments of the match. The banter began after Tickner responded to Brar's repeated short-pitched deliveries with a cheeky gesture, asking the bowler to target his stumps instead.

Tickner asks Gurnoor to aim at stumps

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The entertaining exchange took place during the 40th over when Brar repeatedly tested Tickner with short-pitched deliveries. After failing to connect with a pull shot off the first delivery, Tickner responded by showing his stumps to the bowler.

The gesture appeared to suggest that Brar should aim at the wickets instead of continuing to trouble him with short balls. Brar seemed unfazed by Tickner's response and decided to stick to his plan.

Gurnoor has the last laugh

Tickner attempted to back away and attack the short ball but ended up producing a top edge. KL Rahul moved to his left and completed a comfortable catch, bringing the New Zealand batter's innings to an end.

Brar celebrated by running towards Tickner with his arms raised, while the latter responded with a broad smile. The Kiwi batter appeared to enjoy the exchange despite losing his wicket. Tickner departed after scoring 34 runs off 23 deliveries, including one four and four sixes.