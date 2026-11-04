'Aura Of Virat Kohli': Netizens React As Eden Park Erupts In Loud Cheers After King Kohli Walks Out To Bat After Rohit Sharma's Duck | Video

Netizens React As Eden Park Erupts In Loud Cheers After King Kohli Walks Out | Sony Sports Network/X

Virat Kohli's popularity was on full display during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4. The moment the former Indian captain walked out to bat following Rohit Sharma's dismissal, the stadium erupted into loud cheers, with the crowd's reaction quickly becoming a talking point among cricket fans.

India suffered an early setback in their 186-run chase when Rohit was dismissed for a duck by Kyle Jamieson. Mitchell Santner completed a stunning diving catch at mid-off to send the Indian opener back to the pavilion, leaving the visitors at 1/1.

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Netizens React As Eden Park Erupts In Loud Cheers After King Kohli Walks Out

However, the disappointment of losing an early wicket was accompanied by a massive roar from the spectators as Kohli made his way towards the middle. The Indian batting superstar received a thunderous reception, highlighting his immense popularity among cricket lovers, including those watching him in New Zealand.

Videos of the crowd erupting as Kohli walked out quickly attracted attention on social media. Several fans reacted to the moment, describing it as the 'aura of Virat Kohli' and praising the unmatched fan following of the former India captain.

The reception at Eden Park once again demonstrated that Kohli's popularity extends far beyond India's borders. Even in New Zealand, the former India captain received a superstar's welcome as fans eagerly awaited his innings.