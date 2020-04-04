Age is just a number: 89-year-old ex F1 Chief Bernie Ecclestone expecting a baby

At the age of 89, former Formula One Chief Bernie Ecclestone is expecting a baby with second wife Fabiana Flosi, 44.

According to UK's PA media agency, Ecclestone's fourth child will be born this summer.

This is will be the billionaire's first son -- first with his second wife -- joining three daughters from his previous marriages.

Tamara, one of the daughters, is "absolutely thrilled", reported CNN.

For Ecclestone, who will turn 90 in October, age is just a number.

"I don't see there's any difference between being 89 and 29," Ecclestone told PA, adding: "You've got the same problems I suppose. It's alright."

Ecclestone and Flosi were married in 2012.

Ecclestone ran Formula One for 40 years before he was ousted in 2017. He is credited for overseeing the transformation of Formula One sports.