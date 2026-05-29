After Delhi HC, Supreme Court Permits Vinesh Phogat To Participate In Asian Games 2026 Selection Trials |

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has received a major relief after the Supreme Court permitted her to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games 2026. The trials are scheduled to be held on May 30 and 31.

The matter came before a bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, which heard the plea filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) challenging an earlier order passed by the Delhi High Court in favour of the wrestler.

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Earlier on May 22, a division bench of the Delhi High Court had granted permission to Vinesh Phogat to participate in the upcoming trials. While delivering its decision, the high court observed that the WFI’s selection policy appeared exclusionary because it lacked flexibility to accommodate exceptional athletes like Phogat, especially considering her return to professional wrestling after a maternity break.

The high court had also issued several directions to ensure transparency during the selection process. It ordered that the entire trial proceedings be video-recorded by the Wrestling Federation of India. Additionally, the court directed that independent observers from both the Sports Authority of India and the Indian Olympic Association remain present during the trials.

Following the high court’s verdict, the Wrestling Federation of India approached the Supreme Court challenging the decision. The federation reportedly objected to the relief granted to the wrestler and sought intervention from the apex court.

Read Also Vinesh Phogat WFI Row: Delhi High Court Allows Wrestler To Compete In Asian Games 2026 Trials

However, the Supreme Court has now allowed Vinesh Phogat to compete in the selection trials, paving the way for her possible return to the international wrestling circuit ahead of the Asian Games 2026.