Vinesh Phogat WFI Row: Delhi High Court Allows Wrestler To Compete In Asian Games 2026 Trials

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat | ANI

Delhi High Court has allowed Vinesh Phogat to compete in the trials for the upcoming Asian Games 2026. Delhi HC ordered video-recording of the trial with an independent panel comprising of two observers from the SAI and the IOA. The court has also slammed WFI's conduct in the row, calling the association's actions 'vindictive'.

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'Motherhood cannot be grounds for exclusion'

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the verdict in favour of Phogat on Friday. It marked that Phogat was on maternity leave and motherhood cannot be grounds for exclusion.

"It cannot be denied that the journey of a female athlete through pregnancy and the post-partum period is one that is marked by extraordinary physical challenges, the magnitude of which is often insufficiently acknowledged within institutional sporting frameworks. We cannot remain oblivious to the physiological realities and disadvantages related to child birth that female athletes undergo during maternity,' the Court said as quoted by the Bar and Bench.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia ordered that the selection trials, to be held on May 30-31, shall be video-recorded by the WFI and an independent observer from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) each shall also remain present.

WFI's actions vindictive

The court further observed that the grounds taken in the show-cause notice "appear to be pre-mediated and reopening the closed issues".

"Such observations are retrograde and show the mala fide intent of respondent No. 1 [WFI] by being vindictive against the appellant," the Court observed as quoted by bar and bench.