After COVID-19 security breach, Man United's Mason Greenwood apologises for 'laughing gas' video

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood on Sunday apologized for showing 'poor judgement' after footage of him apparently inhaling 'laughing gas' went viral.
The teenager appeared to breathe in nitrous oxide from a balloon, according to The Sun.
"I have now been made aware of the health risks associated with this practice and accept that even trying it, as shown in these historical pictures, was poor judgement on my part," Greenwood said. "I strongly urge others not to follow my example."
In the 2019/20 campaign, Greenwood scored 17 goals in 49 appearances, thereby securing a position in the first team.
"As an 18-year-old I am learning all the time," the Englishman said.
"However, this week I have also learned that I will be judged to a higher standard because of my career as a footballer and I must respect that in future. I am determined to repay the faith shown in me by my manager and coaches."
The incident comes to light just a week after Greenwood and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden were sent home from England national duty for violating coronavirus rules.
The pair met up with women from outside of the team bubble in Iceland during the international fixture.
As per reports in Icelandic and other media, Foden and Greenwood allegedly met two women in a separate part of the hotel away from where the England players were lodging.
Greenwood said that he "only has himself to blame" after being dropped from the national team.
England beat Iceland 1-0 and it was the debut for both Greenwood and Foden.
"I can only apologise for the embarrassment I have caused," Greenwood said as quoted by BBC.
"In particular, I want to apologise to Gareth Southgate, for letting him down, when he had shown great trust in me.
"Playing for England was one of the proudest moments in my life and I only have myself to blame for this huge mistake."I promise my family, the fans, Manchester United and England that this is a lesson I will learn from."