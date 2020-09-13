After COVID-19 security breach, Man United's Mason Greenwood apologises for 'laughing gas' video

The incident comes to light just a week after Greenwood and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden were sent home from England national duty for violating coronavirus rules.

The pair met up with women from outside of the team bubble in Iceland during the international fixture.

As per reports in Icelandic and other media, Foden and Greenwood allegedly met two women in a separate part of the hotel away from where the England players were lodging.

Greenwood said that he "only has himself to blame" after being dropped from the national team.

England beat Iceland 1-0 and it was the debut for both Greenwood and Foden.

"I can only apologise for the embarrassment I have caused," Greenwood said as quoted by BBC.

"In particular, I want to apologise to Gareth Southgate, for letting him down, when he had shown great trust in me.

"Playing for England was one of the proudest moments in my life and I only have myself to blame for this huge mistake."I promise my family, the fans, Manchester United and England that this is a lesson I will learn from."