After Bautista, WWE diva Becky Lynch to become a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Taking the example of John Cena, Dave Bautista, it is no secret that many from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) go on to feature in big films and series.

News of yet another WWE star, this time the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has been tipped to become the next Hollywood star after reports of her having multiple TV and movie offers emerged.

And according to Kris Tapley from Netflix's The Class Sheet, Lynch's big movie break could come from one of the best film franchises in the world - The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Tapley took to Twitter and wrote: "Becky Lynch grabbing Hollywood's eye. (Psst: She's also in a certain upcoming Marvel movie...)."