Afghanistan Star Shapoor Zadran Critical In Delhi With Rare HLH Disorder, Family Urgently Appeals For Blood Donations

Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran is currently battling for his life in a New Delhi hospital. The 38-year-old is suffering from a rare disease known as HLH, and his family have now made an plea requiring urgent blood donation. Zadran has been in India since January having arrived on a medical visa, with his health in critical condition.

"My brother, national hero Shapoor Zadran, is currently in a concerning health condition. With your prayers, we stand by our national hero. Due to a deficiency and urgent need, he is in critical need of blood. If any friends are residing in New Delhi, India, and have blood group A positive (+A), please kindly do not hesitate to donate this to our national hero. Prayers can change destiny, and blood saves lives," Ghamai, Shapoor's brother posted on Instagram.

The post was re-posted by Mumbai Indians spinner Allah Ghazanfar, who is currently playing in IPL 2026.

Shapoor Zadran arrived in India in January after some difficulty in obtaining a medical visa. ACB chief Mirwais Ashraf and Rashid Khan spoke to their contacts to 'fast track' the application. Ghamai has been a constant presence, shuttling between Dubai and Delhi. Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan has also been a constant source of strength and support as per ESPNCricinfo.

What is HLH?

Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) is a rare but life-threatening condition in which the body’s immune system becomes dangerously overactive. Instead of protecting the body, immune cells begin attacking healthy tissues and organs, leading to severe inflammation. HLH can be genetic (inherited) or triggered by infections, cancers, or autoimmune diseases.

The condition often presents with persistent high fever, enlarged liver or spleen, low blood cell counts, and organ dysfunction. Because HLH progresses rapidly, early diagnosis and treatment are critical. Management usually involves suppressing the immune system with medications, treating any underlying cause, and in some cases, a bone marrow transplant may be required.