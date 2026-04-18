Shapoor Zadran Critical In India, Former Afghanistan Pacer Battles For Life In ICU After Alleged Visa Trouble

Afghanistan’s former left-arm pacer Shapoor Zadran is reportedly battling for been hospitalised in India after suffering a serious medical complication, with his condition described as extremely critical. Images of the pacer lying on a hospital bed with life support machines.

According to reports, Zadran has now been admitted to a facility in India where he is receiving treatment. The former Afghanistan fast bowler has been placed under intensive care and are closely monitoring his condition.

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Visa trouble for Afghan nationals?

Afghanistan cricket fan and influencer Pathan Bhai has claimed that the former pacer had a great difficulty in obtaining a medical visa. He alleged that while it easier for Indian nationals to gain access to Afghanistan, the same is not the case for Aghan nationals.

He went as far as claiming that he wasn't being allowed to watch the India vs Afghanistan series. When seeking help from ACB, they said it was impossible to get an Indian visa.

Zadran obtained medical visa

Obtaining an Indian visa has become challenging for Afghan nationals since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, largely due to limited diplomatic presence, stricter security checks, restricted visa categories, and documentation hurdles. These factors often slow down even urgent applications, including medical visas. In the case of Shapoor Zadran, reports indicate he faced significant delays and difficulty securing permission to travel to India for treatment, highlighting how bureaucratic and geopolitical constraints can impact even high-profile individuals during medical emergencies.

Who is Shapoor Zadran?

Zadran, who played a key role in Afghanistan’s rise in international cricket, has been a widely respected figure in the sport. Known for his aggressive left-arm pace and ability to deliver breakthroughs, he was part of several historic moments during Afghanistan’s early years on the global stage.

As news of his hospitalisation spread, messages of support poured in from across the cricketing fraternity. Former teammates, international players, and fans have taken to social media to express their concern and wish him a speedy recovery.