 Afghanistan Fast Bowler Naveen-Ul-Haq To Retire From ODIs After ICC World Cup 2023
The 24-year-old will hang up his ODI boots after the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
Afghanistan's mercurial fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has announced his retirement from one-day international cricket. The 24-year-old will hang up his ODI boots after the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

Naveen has only played 7 ODIs so far in his five-year career and picked 14 wickets. He was a late addition in the Afghanistan squad for the ODI World Cup.

Naveen will continue playing T20I cricket after his ODI retirement.

Afghanistan will play a couple of warm-up games against South Africa and Sri Lanka before opening their World Cup campaign against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 7.

"It has been an absolute honour to represent my country and I would like to announce my retirement from the ODI format at end of this World Cup and will continue to wear this blue jersey in T20 cricket for my country," he said.

"It hasn't been an easy decision to make but to prolong my playing career, I had to take this tough decision would like to thank the Afghanistan Cricket Board and all my fans for their support and unwavering love," Naveen wrote in an Instagram post.

