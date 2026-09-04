AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualification First Target, Says New India Coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo | X - IndianFootball

Mumbai: Every FIFA World Cup brings with it a familiar debate in India: why has the country still not qualified for football’s biggest stage?

The discussion has gained greater urgency in recent years, with administrators and experts beginning to speak about a possible push towards the 2034 World Cup. While that remains a formidable ambition, the possibility of India hosting the 2036 Olympics has further underlined the need to develop a strong generation of young footballers.

Wadoo takes charge of U17 team

At the heart of that process is former India defender Mehrajuddin Wadoo, who has been entrusted with what he calls a “big responsibility” as head coach of the India U17 men’s national team.

“I am aware of the ambitions and know this bunch of footballers are the future of Indian football. I am ready for the big responsibility,” Wadoo told FPJ from Margao, Goa, where he is overseeing the probables’ camp for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 Qualifiers. The camp began on September 2.

“We currently have around 35 probables in the camp, and the squad will be pruned to 25 in the coming days. We have four friendly games scheduled before the qualifiers, mostly abroad, and we are looking forward to these games,” he added.

India have been drawn in Group E of the Qualifiers, to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from November 11 to 20. The Blue Colts will face hosts Malaysia, Palestine, Singapore and Guam.

Qualification remains immediate goal

With just more than a month to prepare, Wadoo’s immediate task is clear — guide India to the AFC U17 Asian Cup.

“AFC U17 Asian Cup qualification is my first target, and we are not looking beyond that at the moment,” said the 42-year-old, who knows well he will have to find another job if India fail to qualify. But he has battled challenges since birth.

For Wadoo, taking charge of India’s next generation carries special significance. Growing up in Kashmir, where footballers had limited infrastructure and opportunities and sporting careers were often disrupted by difficult conditions, he battled his way into the national team and went on to enjoy a decorated career.

From player to coach

He was part of the India side that won the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008 and subsequently played at the 2011 AFC Asian Cup. He also won the SAFF Championship in 2005 and the Nehru Cup in 2007 and 2009, besides being part of Chennaiyin FC’s ISL title-winning side in 2015.

Wadoo is the third Kashmiri to coach an Indian national team at any level. Sajad Dar has coached the Indian women’s team, while Ishfaq Ahmed was more recently head coach of the India U16 boys’ team. The trio have also contributed to Kashmir’s football development by coaching youngsters and helping establish training centres in rural and urban areas.

He has also played for Mumbai FC, where current Indian coach Khalid Jamil was the head coach.

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Building a new generation

An AFC Pro Licence holder, Wadoo began his coaching career with Pune City FC’s junior team. He most recently served as head coach of Mohammedan Sporting Club and previously headed Real Kashmir FC and Sudeva Delhi FC, in addition to being associated with Hyderabad FC.

“I had just left the job at Mohammedan FC, and then this opportunity came. I want to make the most of this big opportunity,” Wadoo said.

Having once overcome the challenges confronting a young footballer from Kashmir to wear the India jersey, Wadoo now has the responsibility of helping another generation take its first steps towards the international stage.

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