AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC play out goalless draw against Al Jazira

In their fourth game of the AFC Champions League, Mumbai City FC played out a hard-fought draw against Al Jazira.

Al Jazira dominated most of the chances in the early stages of the game. The Islanders had opportunities to counterattack but they failed to take them.

With nearly one-third of the match done, neither side created any clear chances to score with the first 25 minutes of the match being a very cagey affair.

In the 30th minute, Bruno flicked a shot from a cross which was brilliantly saved on the line by Lachenpa to keep the shoreline 0-0.

Just before the end of the first half, MCFC gave the ball away cheaply, but Bruno took a shot that was off target. Minutes later, Diaby took a shot from point-blank range by Lachenpa again and produced an exceptional save. That brought an end to the action of the first half.

The second half began just like the first with both sides struggling to create chances. Bruno had another opportunity to give his side the lead, but again hsi shot went off target.

Lachenpa continued his performance from the first half and denied Al Jazira from taking the lead in this match.

In the closing stages of the game, Diego Mauricio was through on goal but his shot was saved by Ali Khasif.

That was the last of the action in the game and the match ended in a goalless draw.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 08:39 AM IST