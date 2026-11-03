AFC Asian Cup 2027 Rescheduled: Why Saudi Arabia Tournament Will Now Be Held in 2028

The 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia has been rescheduled, with the continental showpiece now set to take place from December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028 |

The 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia has been rescheduled, with the continental showpiece now set to take place from December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028, instead of its originally planned January-February 2027 window.

AFC Postpones Asian Cup 2027

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The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed the revised schedule following extensive discussions with the tournament's Local Organising Committee (LOC) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF). The new dates will now be submitted to FIFA for approval.

The decision comes amid heightened regional security concerns, including reports of a deadly strike on Riyadh's airport last month, claimed by Yemen's Houthi group. The incident has added to concerns surrounding travel and security arrangements in Saudi Arabia.

According to the AFC, the postponement was considered necessary to safeguard the interests of participating teams, officials, spectators and other stakeholders. The revised schedule is intended to provide a more suitable environment for delivering the tournament to the highest possible standards.

The 2027 edition will feature Asia's leading national teams competing for the continent's most coveted international football title. With the revised dates extending the tournament into January 2028, further adjustments to preparations and operational arrangements are expected.

The AFC said additional updates regarding the tournament will be communicated through its official channels as planning progresses.