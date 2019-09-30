Aditi Ashok finishes 8th in Estrella Damm Mediterranean Open golf tournament

Barcelona: India's Aditi Ashok finished in the Top-10 for the second straight year at the Estrella Damm Mediterranean Open golf tournament here. The 21-year-old from Bengaluru shot a final round of 72 and totaled even par 284 to finish Tied-eighth late on Sunday. Aditi's rounds were 74-67-71-72. On the final day, she had two birdies against a bogey when she came to the Par-3 17th but she double bogeyed it to miss out of a Top-5 finish.

Tvesa Malik (75) ended T-35th, while Diksha Dagar, who will challenge for the Hero Women's Indian Open next week, shot 76 and was Tied-49th. A fortnight after playing her part in Europe's Solheim Cup victory at Gleneagles, Carlota Ciganda claimed the Estrella Damm Mediterranean Ladies Open title at Terramar Golf Club in Sitges, Spain. It was the first LET win on home soil and she had her family watching her win. Young German Esther Henseleit went on a birdie rampage.

Two-over through six, she birdied five of the next seven holes, but ended with five consecutive pars in a 68 and finished second with Sanna Nuutinen, playing in the last group, shooting 73 to finish third on three-under. Laura Fuenfstueck, 24, endured an unnerving start when she double bogeyed the first two holes.

Although she birdied the third and regained a share of the lead when Ciganda bogeyed the fourth, she ran out of luck with a bogey on the fifth hole. She shot 79 to share the fourth place with Christine Wolf and Ursula Wikstrom. Whitney Hillier, who made global headlines with her hole-in-one on Friday, finished in solo seventh place, with Aditi Ashok in eighth, Marianne Skarpnord in ninth and five further players tied for tenth. The next LET tournament is the Hero Women's Indian Open.