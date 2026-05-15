Adani Sportsline Appoints Simon Helmot As Head Coach Of Gulf Giants For Upcoming UAE ILT20 Season | file photo

Ahmedabad: Adani Sportsline today announced the appointment of veteran Australian cricket strategist Simon Helmot as Head Coach of Gulf Giants ahead of the upcoming season of the DP World UAE ILT20.

Helmot brings more than two decades of experience across domestic, international and franchise cricket, including assignments in some of the world’s leading T20 leagues.

He has been associated with the Hyderabad side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2013 and has contributed to multiple title-winning campaigns across leading T20 tournaments in Australia, the Caribbean and the UAE.

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Over the years, he has earned a strong reputation for building high-performance team environments and maximising player potential in pressure situations.

Prior to this appointment, Mr Helmot completed a five-season tenure with Melbourne Renegades, leading the team to its maiden Women’s Big Bash League title in 2024.

As part of his onboarding with Gulf Giants, Mr Helmot recently met Mr Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), in Ahmedabad to discuss the long-term vision for Gulf Giants and the franchise’s preparations for the upcoming ILT20 season.

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Speaking on his appointment, Mr Helmot said: “I’m excited to join Gulf Giants and be part of the next phase of the franchise’s journey in the UAE ILT20. My discussions with Mr Pranav Adani reflected Adani Sportsline’s long-term commitment towards building strong sporting ecosystems, nurturing talent and creating competitive teams. I look forward to working closely with the players and support staff as we build towards a successful season.”

Mr Pranav Adani said: “We are pleased to welcome Simon to Gulf Giants and the Adani Sportsline family. Simon brings deep experience across global franchise cricket, a strong understanding of the T20 ecosystem and a proven ability to build competitive, high-performing teams. His leadership approach and focus on player development align closely with our long-term vision for Gulf Giants, and we look forward to the upcoming season under his guidance.”

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Since its launch in 2023, the UAE ILT20 has quickly emerged as one of the world’s leading franchise T20 leagues, featuring top international players, coaches and franchises from major cricketing nations.

Gulf Giants also thanked former Head Coach Jonathan Trott for his leadership and contribution during the previous season and wished him continued success for the future.

About Adani Sportsline

Adani Sportsline is the sports arm of the diversified Adani Group, which has a presence in ports, logistics, energy, utility, infrastructure, electric power generation and transmission, mining, airport operations, natural gas, and food processing.

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Formed in 2019, Adani Sportsline has an overarching philosophy to inculcate a culture of sports at the grassroots level and create globally competitive opportunities for future champions in India.

In line with the group’s vision of nation-building, the company aims to build a world-class ecosystem that nurtures sporting talent, accelerates the sports economy and plays the role of an enabler in India’s journey to become a leading sporting nation.