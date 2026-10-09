Adam Gilchrist Spotted Playing School Cricket In Pakistan, Smashes Hundred; Watch VIDEO | X

A young Pakistani cricketer named Adam Gilchrist scored 117 runs off 108 balls in a school match. The name may remind cricket fans of the legendary Australian wicket-keeper batsman. However, this Adam Gilchrist has his own story. He plays for Kamran Public School and is also a left-handed wicket-keeper batsman.

Hundred In School Cricket

Adam scored his century against Happy Palace Grammar School at Jinnah College. Speaking about his knock, he said, "My name is Adam Gilchrist and I play for Kamran Public School. Our match was against Happy Palace Grammar School at Jinnah College and I scored 117 runs off 108 balls."

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History Behind Name

The youngster also explained how he got his famous surname. Adam said his mother chose the name Adam. His father is a big cricket fan and watches a lot of cricket. He decided to add Gilchrist to his son's name because of his love for the game.

"My mother named me Adam and my father was very fond of cricket and watched a lot of cricket. So he added Gilchrist and my name became Adam Gilchrist," he said.

PCB Talent Programme

Adam is part of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) talent programme for young cricketers in the Under-15 and Under-17 age groups. He also thanked PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and the Pakistan Cricket Board for providing the platform to young players.

Favourite Cricketer Is Not Gilchrist

Despite having the same name as former Australia star Adam Gilchrist, the youngster has a different favourite cricketer. He said he wants to become like Kumar Sangakkara. The Sri Lankan legend is his favourite player.