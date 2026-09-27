'Achievements Come Along': Virat Kohli On Comparison With Sachin Tendulkar After Crossing 15,000 ODI Runs; VIDEO

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have played together a few times in international cricket. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian star batsman Virat Kohli played down the significance of his latest milestone after becoming the fastest batter to reach 15,000 ODI runs. Kohli said his focus has never been on personal milestones and that his priority remains understanding the situation and doing his job for the team.

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Speaking after the match, Kohli said he felt "very grateful and very blessed" to have played the game for so long. He credited his journey to the opportunities he has received and said he wants to keep his head down, work hard and remain thankful.

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Kohli also spoke about what has helped him maintain his performances at this stage of his career. According to the India star, staying physically fit helps him remain mentally fresh, allowing him to stay in the present and express himself freely on the field.

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The veteran batter revealed that he has never been someone who practised excessively. Instead, he focuses on understanding the game and staying mentally prepared. He also spoke about his current challenge of "playing a gear or two higher" and developing a new version of himself.

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Kohli said this challenge excites him because it gives him something new to work on even at this stage of his career. He added that playing with a free mind has helped him, but maintaining that freedom starts with having a fit body.

"To follow a free mind, you need a fit body," Kohli said, explaining how his physical fitness allows him to visualise the game and execute his plans better.

For Kohli, the 15,000-run milestone may be another major achievement, but his message was clear - keep working, stay fit, remain present and let the milestones come along.